Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $360.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

