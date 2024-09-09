Total Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.70 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

