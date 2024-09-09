Total Investment Management Inc. Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Silver Trust worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.