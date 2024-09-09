Total Investment Management Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

