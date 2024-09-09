Total Investment Management Inc. Has $62 Million Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $61,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. RPOA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,812,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,571,000 after acquiring an additional 971,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,702,000 after acquiring an additional 784,168 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 142,124 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 479,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,611,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

BKAG opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

