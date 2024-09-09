Total Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $94.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

