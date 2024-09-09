Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,491 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 7.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $53,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $230.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

