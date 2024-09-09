Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $270.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

