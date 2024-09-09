TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,294.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,263.94. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $75,790,191 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

