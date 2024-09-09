Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

