Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 1.4%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 13,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
