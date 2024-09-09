Trium Capital LLP Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $342.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $363.15. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

