Trium Capital LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 0.4% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $92.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

