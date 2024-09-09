Trium Capital LLP Has $587,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

AYI opened at $242.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.49 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

