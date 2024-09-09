Trium Capital LLP Makes New Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 38.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in First Advantage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 607,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

