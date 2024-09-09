Trium Capital LLP Sells 5,234 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trium Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.54.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.