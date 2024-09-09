Truxton Co. (TRUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Truxton Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.65. Truxton has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

