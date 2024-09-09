UBS Group Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $41.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $53.83. 1,138,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,263,999. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

