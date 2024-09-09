UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $79,897,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

