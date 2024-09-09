Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.46. 13,227,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

