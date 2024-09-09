United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.97 and last traded at $128.56. 701,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,240,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.