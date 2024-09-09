United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $268.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $262.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

