United Services Automobile Association Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,747,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.