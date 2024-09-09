United Services Automobile Association Has $3.69 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 3,063,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,170,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.