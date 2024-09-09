United Services Automobile Association Has $3.72 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

