United Services Automobile Association Has $4.99 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.