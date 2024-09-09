United Services Automobile Association Has $73.82 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $73,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $175.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

