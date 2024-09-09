United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,444 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $238,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IEMG opened at $52.53 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

