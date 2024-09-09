United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,666 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

