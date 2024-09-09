United Services Automobile Association Sells 37,954 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000.
Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
