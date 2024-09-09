United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,283 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

