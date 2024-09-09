United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $24,601,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $471.82 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

