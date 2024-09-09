United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 13,925 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $85.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

