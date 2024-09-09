United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.57. 21,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,531. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,920 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,921. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

