Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.38

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $752.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.
Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
