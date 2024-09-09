US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $563,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $122,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

MDY stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $539.20. 61,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,193. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.09 and a 200-day moving average of $541.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.