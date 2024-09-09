US Bancorp DE Sells 4,801,059 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.9% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.90% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $3,595,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.40. 331,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,368. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

