UTime Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 11th (NASDAQ:WTO)

Shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 10th.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of UTime stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 252,744,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829,764. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
About UTime
