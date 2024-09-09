Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Trip.com Group comprises 5.9% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TCOM opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

