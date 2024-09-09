Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $89.92 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333,003 shares during the period. Envestnet accounts for 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.61% of Envestnet worth $89,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,183,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 207,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

