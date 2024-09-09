Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $75.48. 6,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

