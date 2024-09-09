Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,753,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $356.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.