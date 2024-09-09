Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 113,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

