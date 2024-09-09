Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $302.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.81 and its 200-day moving average is $297.41.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

