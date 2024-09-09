Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

