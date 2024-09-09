Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 5.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,695,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

