Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Boosted by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,808,940.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 90,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

