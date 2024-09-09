Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
