Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

