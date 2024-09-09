Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,297,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $801,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,391. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

